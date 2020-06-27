‘He looks overweight’: Former West Indies quick on Oshane Thomas

West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas is “overweight” and needs to work harder on his fitness to maintain pace and prolong his international career, feels former pacer Franklyn Rose. Rose, who took 53 wickets in 19 Tests and 29 scalps in 27 ODIs between 1997 and 2000, said he is concerned about the fitness of Thomas, who is currently in England for next month’s three-Test series.

“I am a bit concerned because he looks overweight to me. I never met the guy, but I know he has a lot of talent, and that’s why the Windies has taken him to England on tour. But he needs to keep working hard and be hungrier for success,” Rose was quoted as saying by ‘’Jamaica gleaner’’.

The 23-year-old Thomas is yet to play a Test but he has captured 27 wickets in 20 ODIs and 15 wickets in 12 T20Is. He took just two wickets in two innings in the West Indies inter-squad practice match at Old Trafford. Thomas’ ability to bowl over 90 miles per hour catapulted him to the West Indies set-up but Rose doubted if he will be able to maintain his pace.

“If I come on the scene bowling 90 miles per hour, I would want to maintain that for another five years. The question is, can he maintain that speed at the highest level if he is not at peak fitness? I can see that he has a lot of talent, and let me be clear, this is not about bashing Oshane Thomas. It is about helping him to achieve his optimum in cricket.”

Rose, however, admitted that he was a “lazy cricketer” during his career. “I was a lazy cricketer, and I realised later on that it’s all about hard work,” he said. “Sometimes, as fast bowlers, we get up and don’t feel like training, but you have to think about the big bucks and the success that’s ahead of you, and you have to have self-motivation and discipline to push on.”

The three-Test series, which will resume international cricket after coronavirus hiatus, will begin with the opening game at Ageas Bowl, Southampton on July 8.