‘He played a big role,’ Virat Kohli names the person who helped him become captain of Team India

Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history. He has already won the most number of Test matches as captain for India while taking his country to the top of the rankings in the longest format of the game. Virat also became the first India skipper to win a Test series in Australia. He started his captaincy stint in 2014 when he took over the reigns from MS Dhoni in Test cricket and then was also handed the duties of limited-overs cricket in 2017.

Before taking over the reigns, Virat learnt the tricks of the trade from one of the very best in the game. Dhoni won India the 2011 World Cup while also conquering the 2007 World T20 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

READ | BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna honour

Kohli feels that Dhoni’s observation of how he developed over the course of his career went a long way in him eventually taking the mantle. “Becoming captain was not even in my wildest dreams,” Kohli said in an Instagram live video chat with his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on ‘Reminisce with Ash’.

Kohli said that he always had tactical conversations with Dhoni during matches. “I was always in MS’s ears. He would deny a lot of things but discuss a lot also. I think he got a lot of confidence in me and a large part of me becoming captain has to do with him observing me over a long period of time.

“It can’t be that he goes to the selectors and just says, ‘Make this guy captain.’ He has to take responsibility to identify the person and then slowly see how the guy develops. I think he played a big role in that and that trust you have to build over the course of eight or nine years.”

Under Kohli India have enjoyed a dominant run in Test cricket and recorded ODI series wins in South Africa and Australia.

(with IANS inputs)