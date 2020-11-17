‘He played almost all matches, but form was not seen at all’: Aakash Chopra names RCB’s ‘biggest disappointment’ of IPL 2020

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has pinpointed Australia’s Aaron Finch to be the ‘biggest disappointment’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE. Finch was bought by RCB for Rs 4.4 crore at the auctions but he did not live up to the hype he had received before the start of the season. Finch only mustered 268 runs in 12 games at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 111.20 in the tournament.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Facebook page, Aakash Chopra said that Finch was given too many chances by RCB, unlike other overseas players like Moeen Ali. “Aaron Finch was the biggest disappointment for RCB this season. They had put huge stakes on him and stuck with him for a long time as well. You expect the Finch hitting from him,” Chopra said.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar reveals ‘special gift’ he got from Brian Lara and West Indies side on retirement

“He got a whole lot of chances to bat. So no one can say that he played in this team and was not given the chances. You can say that for Moeen Ali, that he was in and out of the team but Aaron Finch played all the matches, I mean he played 10-12 matches at the start,” he added.

“But the form was not seen at all. Neither the form was seen nor the runs. He was even dropped at the end and then brought back again because Joshua Philippe did not do a great job either,” the former India batsman further said.

“But you had more expectations from Aaron Finch. Because imagine if Devdutt Padikkal was playing well from one side and Aaron Finch had been playing well, then the pressure and responsibility would have been less on Virat and AB de Villiers,” Chopra said.

Also read: Paine, Labuschagne, others airlifted to NSW after COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia

“And you need a Quinton de Kock type of performance or say the KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal type of performance that suddenly catapults your team to greater heights.

“But that did not happen with this team. And the main reason for that was the big-stake player who was played, that is Aaron Finch and from RCB’s perspective he was a bit of a disappointment,” he signed off.

RCB finished at the no.4 position in the IPL 2020, after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in the Eliminator.