He played as if result did not matter to him: Rahul Dravid on MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his international debut in the year 2004 under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. While he did take huge strides in international cricket in his initial years, Dhoni cemented his place in the team and became one of the top finishers in limited over cricket at a time when Rahul Dravid was the captain of the Indian team.

Dravid has seen Dhoni play some phenomenal knocks from very close quarters and he feels Dhoni’s ability to dissociate himself from the result of a match is something that has helped him become one of the finest finishers in limited overs cricket.

Also read: On this day: Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi star as India register their first-ever ODI win at 1975 World Cup

“You watch MS Dhoni play during the backend of a match when he was at his best, you always felt like that he is doing something really important to him but he is playing it like the result does not really matter to him,” Dravid told Sanjay Manjrekar during a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

“I think you need to have that or you need to train for it. It is a skill that I never had. The consequences of any decision mattered to me. It would be interesting to ask MS Dhoni that is this something that has come naturally to him or did he work on this during his career,” he added.

MS Dhoni along with Yuvraj Singh helped India beat Pakistan 4-1 in a landmark series win on Pakistani soil in the year 2006. Rahul Dravid was the captain of the team and Dhoni’s performance put him on the path to becoming one of the finest finishers of the game.

Also read: Yuvraj Singh recalls first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar: ‘Felt I shook hands with god’

Dhoni has not played international cricket since playing in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last year. He was supposed to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this season before the tournament got postponed indefinitely.

Speculation has been rife about Dhoni future in the Indian team but as has been the case throughout his career, Dhoni has kept all cards, regarding his future in international cricket, very close to his chest.