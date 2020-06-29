‘He’s a special player’: India batting coach says Rishabh Pant still has backing of team management

When Rishabh Pant started making his entry into the Indian Cricket team, he was expected to fill in MS Dhoni’s big shoes. With Dhoni becoming a senior cricketer, young wicketkeeper-batsman Pant was seen as someone who could potentially replace the heavy hitter when he hangs his boots, as Pant also had the ability to come lower down the order, and play big shots, much like Dhoni. After a successful tour in England in 2018, and Australia in 2018-19, Pant became a household name.

But after a difficult 2019, in which Pant struggled to find consistency with the bat, and also his wicketkeeping skills came into question, the left-hander found himself being replaced by KL Rahul in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. But India batting coach Vikram Rathour insists that Pant is a special talent and still has the backing of team management.

“He (Rishabh Pant) hasn’t had a great last year and hasn’t done too well in international cricket. He still has the backing of the team management and we believe he is a special player. He can still bring a lot to the Indian cricket team once he starts scoring,” Rathour said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.

“MS Dhoni is still around, we don’t know what is happening with him, but replacing someone like him is not and was never going to be easy, with the kind of stature he had in international cricket. Pant has had a few failures so he has been under pressure to perform, but something like this makes you a stronger and better player,” he added.

“He’s working really hard on the physical aspect, he is training hard, he is practising hard, and I have absolutely no doubt that if we keep backing him, eventually he will be a match-winner for Team India,” Rathour further said.