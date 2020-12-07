‘He’s going to create a reputation’: Zaheer Khan highlights one area that Hardik ‘could work on’

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has left a deep impact as a middle-order batsman in the ongoing series down-under. So far in the tour, Pandya has perfectly played the role of a finisher. Be it batting first or chasing a stiff total, his fearless batting has been the key for India on the Australian soil.

Over the period of time, Pandya has mastered the art of pushing bowlers under pressure at any point of the game. Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, who has closely monitored Pandya in IPL, feels that if the all-rounder progresses this way, he is going to be very hard for any bowler to deal with.

READ | Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan for saying ‘Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly’

“He’s just so relaxed and not really frustrated by the dot balls if there are any at that stage. Just because of the belief he has. If he can hit six at any stage and he waits for that bowler to make that error. He makes sure that the bowler is under pressure,” Zaheer Khan told Cricbuzz.

“More and more he is going in his career, you know, he’s going to create a reputation like this which is going to be very hard for any bowler to deal with at that stage if he is at the crease,” Zaheer added.

Pandya has certainly proved his worth with the bat but yet to bowl up to his fullest potential. Currently is not fit enough to bowl on the Australian surfaces. However, Zaheer believes that once Pandya overcomes this hurdle, he is going to be a great asset for Team India.

READ| Virat Kohli reveals why Hardik Pandya was drafted into the team in 2016

“You know the kind of batting which he is doing, add his bowling to it and his fielding. And then, he is a great asset to have – a match-winner. Something which he should always consider to work on is his bowling and provide that kind of a balance to the side. He is definitely used this time at the moment to turn things around with regards to his batting. He is going in confidence and turning out to be a great impact player at this level,” reckoned Zaheer.