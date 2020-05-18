Sections
Home / Cricket / He’s good but never saw his best in internationals: Ricky Ponting on Australian cricketer

He’s good but never saw his best in internationals: Ricky Ponting on Australian cricketer

Ricky Ponting, however, hoped that Usman Khawaja can score loads of runs in the domestic circuit and make an international comeback.

Updated: May 18, 2020 11:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Melbourne

Ricky Ponting of Australia claps during a match (Getty Images)

Australia’s two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting says senior batsman Usman Khawaja was axed from the national team due to his inconsistency but he is not willing to write him off yet.

The 33-year-old Khawaja was recently left out of the Australia’s annual list of contracted players after he was dropped midway through last year’s Ashes.

“I honestly think now he’s going to find it difficult (to get back into the Australian team) and I feel for him,” Ponting told ABC Grandstand.

“I’ve always felt he’s a very good player and we probably never saw the absolute best of him at international cricket. We saw glimpses of it, and dribs and drabs, but not the consistently good player I thought he could have been for Australia.”



Also Read | Before Ganguly, India were a humble, polite team: Nasser Hussain

Ponting, however, hoped that Khawaja can score loads of runs in the domestic circuit and make an international comeback.

“One thing I know, you never write great players off. He’s got every opportunity once domestic cricket does start this summer, and all he can do is represent Queensland, get a truck load of runs under his belt and wait for another opportunity to come along.

“If it does I’m sure he wouldn’t let anyone down if he gets a chance to play again.” Khawaja has played 44 Tests and 40 ODIs, scoring 2,887 and 1,554 runs respectively. He has eight hundreds and 14 half-centuries in Tests and two hundreds in ODIs.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NASA shares new image of Jupiter captured by Juno spacecraft
May 18, 2020 12:29 IST
‘Amphan’ to intensify into super cyclone by evening: Home ministry
May 18, 2020 12:27 IST
Lilliput says his respect for Amitabh, Dharmendra caused misunderstanding
May 18, 2020 12:26 IST
Two low-intensity quakes jolt Himachal’s Chamba region, no casualty
May 18, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.