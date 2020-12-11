‘He’s got as good a bouncer as any I’ve seen’: Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Will Pucovski about Indian bowlers

Sections
During Australia A’s match against India A, Pucovski was struck on the helmet and was taken off the field. Pucovski was batting on 23 when he was struck on the helmet off the delivery of young India pacer Kartik Tyagi.

There were big hopes from young Australian opener Will Pucovski ahead of the all-important Test series against India. Former Australian greats like Michael Clarke and Ian Chappell believed the 22-year-old was ready to shine at the international stage. With David Warner’s injury it was almost guaranteed that the right-handed batsman would play the first Test. But fate had some other plans.

During Australia A’s match against India A, Pucovski was struck on the helmet and was taken off the field. Pucovski was batting on 23 when he was struck on the helmet off the delivery of young India pacer Kartik Tyagi. He was hit on the front of his protective batting helmet as he fell to his knees and stayed on the floor for some minutes. He was immediately attended to by the medical team. But Cricket Australia have confirmed that he was able to walk after being attended by team doctor John Orchard.

However, it is still not decided if Pucovski will the first Test in Sydney even though he remained with the squad that travelled to Adelaide. Things are not going to be easy for Pucovski as Indian pacers would be hungry to stamp their authority on the Test series. And former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has warned Pucovski that the Indian bowlers would not ease the pressure on him.



“Definitely. I think you would expect that to happen,” Gavaskar, who is in Australia as commentator, told the Sydney Daily Telegraph Friday.

“Once you enter the ground whether it’s playing for your country, or even playing for your state or club, you’re going to cop it.”

“If the word is that you’re not really comfortable against a particular delivery, you’re going to get a lot of it,” he added. “I don’t see India easing up because he’s had a history of concussion.”

Gavaskar also said that the Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has got one of the best bouncers in the game.

“He’s got as good a bouncer as any I’ve seen,” said Gavaskar.

