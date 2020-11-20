‘He’s in the media for such statements’: Glenn Maxwell responds to Virender Sehwag’s ’10 crore cheerleader’ remark

Virender Sehwag is known for his hard-hitting statements on cricketers and their performances, but the former India batsman seemed to have pushed it a little too far with his remark about Glenn Maxwell. Listing his five flops of the recently-concluded IPL 2020, Sehwag referred to Maxwell as a ’10 crore cheerleader’ who was on a ‘highly-paid vacation’, following the Australia batsman’s poor returns of 103 runs from 13 matches for Kings XI Punjab.

“Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” Sehwag said of Maxwell in an episode of his YouTube show ‘Viru ki Baithak’.

Maxwell has responded to Sehwag, saying he wasn’t surprised at the former India opener’s comment and that it’s not the first time this has happened. Maxwell revealed that Sehwag, a former player and a mentor of KXIP, a franchise Maxwell has been associated with since 2014, has not hidden his disappointment regarding the Australia all-rounder.

“It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes. He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag,” the West Australian quoted Maxwell as saying.

“I think I’m better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now. In hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it. To be able to help people through different times of tough periods and be able to help myself through those tough periods has been really key as well.”

Number wise, the 2020 edition was Maxwell’s worst of IPL. With KXIP finding themselves in the middle of a six-match losing streak, the franchise’s slump reflected Maxwell’s, whose highest score in the tournament was 32. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, with six required to win off the last ball, Maxwell thumped the ball towards the boundary which bounced inches short of the ropes. Surprisingly, Maxwell was unable to hit even a single six this season, which a stark contrast from 2017, when he cleared the boundary 26 times.

“I was an inch short in one of the games. All I thought was, ‘Geez I should have gone to the gym a few more times before this game’. Having won the most sixes twice in that tournament, it’s pretty rare to go through a whole tournament without hitting one. I certainly copped a bit from a few of my teammates, but it was all in good jest,” Maxwell added.