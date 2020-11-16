‘He’s not easy to pick’: Devdutt Padikkal reveals the most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020

Devdutt Padikkal impressed a lot of critics with his batting in Indian Premier League 2020. The 20-year-old left-handed batsman was an unknown commodity in cricket before the season but he made sure that wasn’t the case when the season finished. Padikkal ended the season with the most runs by a Royal Challengers Bangalore player with 473 runs. He even surpassed the tally of star players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

The stability and consistency that Padikkal provided at the top was a big boon for RCB as they reached playoffs for the first time in 4 years. He faced all the top bowlers in the world and confidently stood up to the challenge.

READ | ‘He has a big say in Indian cricket’: Greg Chappell’s high-praise for India star

But was there any bowler that Paddikal found really challenging to face? There was one bowler Paddikal found it difficult to score against and it wasn’t a pacer.

“Pace, not really, because there are quite a few bowlers who are pretty quick in the domestic circuit as well. Probably the one bowler I felt was challenging was [legspinner] Rashid Khan, because he has really good pace and turns the ball at the same time. He’s not easy to pick. I think while facing him I felt like, “Okay, this is something I’m not used to,” Padikkal told ESPN Cricinfo in an interview.

Paddikal had recently also talked about his performance in IPL and the player he idolises in cricket.

READ | ‘We started picking up in grand style’: Sachin Tendulkar names the ‘best series of his life’

“Did I surprise myself? In terms of my personal performance, I knew I had runs behind me and I could make an impact,” Padikkal told India Today.

“I used to enjoy his (Gambhir) batting and really liked the fact that he would deliver whenever his team would require it the most. Whenever the team was under pressure you could count on him. He is one of my cricket idols,” says Padikkal of Gambhir.

Paddikal was awarded the IPL 2020 Emerging Player of the Year for his performance in the tournament.