‘He’s not like Virat Kohli who expresses himself in an aggressive mood’: Kris Srikkanth hopes Ajinkya Rahane can redeem himself with captaincy

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a pull shot during play on day two of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP)

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth believes the second Test between India and Australia which started December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could bring a change in fortunes for stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is battling personal batting form and the task of leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, especially now that the tourists are trailing 0-1 in the series.

Srikkanth feels Rahane, who has a 100 percent win ratio as captain in Tests, will have a very different kind of impact as the one by Kohli. And for someone who has scored a century earlier in Australia, Srikkanth is confident leading the national team will bring the best out of Rahane in the most challenging of scenarios.

So far, Rahane has been brilliant in the Boxing Day Test. He was at the crease as India headed to lunch at 90 for 3, trailing Australia by 105 runs on Day 2.

On Day 1, India knocked over Australia for 195 in the first innings and were 36/1 at stumps on Day 1. His captaincy was lauded by several greats including former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who termed Rahane’s leadership ‘spot on’. Rahane’s field placements and bowling changes along with the decision to give R Ashwin the ball inside the first hour of play has been received well.

“The new leader Rahane has a proven record in Test matches, like how he led the Indian team in Dharamshala. He has a good record in Tests. As a personality also he has a calming influence on the players, he is not sort of the likes of Virat Kohli who expresses himself in an aggressive mood,” Srikkanth told ANI.

“Maybe change in fortune with the captain also and if new ideas are put he might set the different benchmark in the coming Test match. For me, it’s like trying to redeem himself, rediscover or extend his Test match career for Rahane because he is the one player who always looked at the challenges and has done well in those situations.”

Srikkanth weighed in on the Adelaide Test where India were bowled out for 36 – their lowest total in Tests. Srikkanth admitted he was pretty shocked seeing India achieve an unwanted record and called the innings a ‘nightmare’.

“As a cricketer and having played for India and having followed Indian cricket so closely, seeing the lowest score was a shocking thing and the whole cricketing world stood up and said it’s something not looking good from an Indian team perspective because 42 was the first time lowest score we made in 1975,” he said.

“I personally feel it’s like a nightmare… concerned staff around Indian team preparing how they need to prepare for the next Test.”