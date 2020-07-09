‘He’s not thinking about retirement:’ Dhoni’s manager provides huge update on MSD’s future

Sections
MS Dhoni’s manager Mihir Diwakar has clarified that the wicketkeeper batsman does not seem to be harbouring thoughts of retirement as of now. The former India captain, who has not played any form of cricket since India’s World Cup exit last year, turned 39 on Tuesday, and with no certainty regarding the IPL this year, Dhoni’s future seemed uncertain.

However, Diwakar feels Dhoni is not done yet, a belief that stems from have watched the Chennai Super Kings captain and his intensity during CSK’s training camp in March this year before it ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement,” Diwakar told PTI. “He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down.”

With the BCCI doing everything to ensure that the IPL does indeed takes place, chances of seeing Dhoni back in action are high. Diwakar has stated that Dhoni, who currently is spending most of his time at his farmhouse, has worked to remain fit even during the lockdown and shall begin practice as soon as the current situation improves.



“He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy,” Diwakar said.

