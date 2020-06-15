Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘MS Dhoni very morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’: Manager Arun Pandey

‘MS Dhoni very morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’: Manager Arun Pandey

Arun Pandey, who is the business manager of MS Dhoni, said the former India captain is pretty morose after hearing the tragic incident of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. Padey remembered Rajput’s intense dedication while he was training for the film and mentioned how his work ethic left Dhoni impressed.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the player’s biopic. (AFP)

MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey has informed that the former India captain is gutted to have heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. Rajput, who portrayed the role of Dhoni in his biopic, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the country.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Pandey told ABP Ananda.

Also Read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput felt very lucky to be playing Dhoni’s character’

Dhoni’s biopic was Rajput’s biggest single hit of his career. The film emerged as the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India with an estimated earning of Rs 1.16 billion. Pandey remembered Rajput’s intense dedication while he was training for the film and mentioned how his work ethic left Dhoni impressed.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi,” he said.



“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Week after fire at Assam gas well, tremors continue to jolt nearby areas
Jun 15, 2020 19:24 IST
This tread is a goldmine of some of the weirdest but most adorable doggos
Jun 15, 2020 19:21 IST
Hima Das nominated for Khel Ratna award
Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
Politics takes a digital turn
Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.