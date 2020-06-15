‘MS Dhoni very morose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’: Manager Arun Pandey

MS Dhoni’s business manager Arun Pandey has informed that the former India captain is gutted to have heard the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. Rajput, who portrayed the role of Dhoni in his biopic, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the country.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Pandey told ABP Ananda.

Also Read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput felt very lucky to be playing Dhoni’s character’

Dhoni’s biopic was Rajput’s biggest single hit of his career. The film emerged as the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India with an estimated earning of Rs 1.16 billion. Pandey remembered Rajput’s intense dedication while he was training for the film and mentioned how his work ethic left Dhoni impressed.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life. Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi,” he said.

“I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”