‘He shed a few tears’: R Ashwin recalls the night MS Dhoni decided to retire from Tests

India off-spinner R Ashwin paid an emotional tribute to recently-retired former India captain MS Dhoni in his latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel ‘Reminiscence with Ash’. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in an Instagram post last week. Dhoni’s announcement led to wave of messages and well-wishes on social media from all walks of life.

In his video, Ashwin recalled the 2014 Test series against Australia, during which Dhoni announced his decision to retire from the longest format. The India keeper was rested from the first Test in the series as he was still recuperating from an injury, and Virat Kohli was named as his replacement.

India lost the first Test by 48 runs, and then suffered the same fate in the 2nd Test when Dhoni made his return. The third Test in Melbourne was a must-win for India in the four-match Test series, but despite a fighting effort, India could only draw the game. It meant that Australia had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ashwin recalled how Dhoni decided to retire after the Melbourne Test. “I remember when he retired from Test cricket in 2014, I was batting with him to save the match in Melbourne,” said Ashwin. “But once we lost, he simply picked up a stump and walked off saying he’s done.”

Ashwin further recalled the emotional night that followed afterwards. “It was quite an emotional moment for him. Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina and I were sitting in his room that evening. He was still wearing his Test match jersey through the entire night and he shed a few tears as well,” Ashwin said.

Dhoni retired from the longest format before the fourth Test, and Virat Kohli was named as his official replacement. In his career, Dhoni played 90 Tests in which he scored 4.876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored 6 hundreds and 33 fifties in his career. Dhoni also played 350 ODIs in which he scored 10,773 runs. Dhoni also donned the Indian jersey in 98 T20Is in which he scored 1,617 runs.