He should stay in his limits: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Shahid Afridi over remarks against India and PM Modi

Shahid Afridi recently made controversial remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Afridi has always been a fierce critic of the Indian government and his recent comments have been roundly criticised in India. Afridi’s arch-rival Gautam Gambhir lashed out at his remarks, stating that the former batsman spews venom against India and the PM.

Inadvertently, two cricketers who have come into the line of fire are Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh. Both cricketers extended a helping hand to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight Coronavirus. The humanitarian effort was good in its heart but attracted plenty of flak due to Afridi’s stance towards India.

Harbhajan has not taken kindly to Afridi’s remarks, saying he plans on terminating his relation with the former Pakistan captain.

“This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus. “Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions, and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.

“But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.”

Harbhajan went on to say that he doesn’t need to prove his loyalty to the country and is ready to serve at the border if needed.

“I was born in this country and will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done anything against my country.

“Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if at the border, I will be the first one to pick up a gun for the sake of my country.”

As for his relations with Afridi, it’s a closed chapter now. “One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation or tie-up with any Shahid Afridi from here on,” Harbhajan signed off.

In reply to Afridi’s remarks, Gambhir wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs.”

“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.

Gambhir and Afridi shared intense cricket rivalry when the two were playing for their respective countries. The former Pakistan allrounder in his autobiography ‘The Gamechanger’, which was published in April last year, had given his opinion about Gambhir, someone he clashed with several times on the field during his career.