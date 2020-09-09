Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘He started comparing himself with Dhoni’: Former chief selector MSK Prasad reveals how Rishabh Pant lost his way

‘He started comparing himself with Dhoni’: Former chief selector MSK Prasad reveals how Rishabh Pant lost his way

As part of the plan to fill the void which would be created after Dhoni retired, the management backed youngster Rishabh Pant to take over the reins from MSD in limited overs cricket. The youngster, with immense potential, made a decent start to his international career before a series of under par performances saw him lose his place in the Indian team.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

India's MS Dhoni (L) and Rishabh Pant. (Action Images via Reuters)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Every player has to call it a day and Dhoni too has decided to hang up his golden boots. The development didn’t come as a shock and the Indian team management has been working towards preparing itself for this eventuality for a while now.

As part of the plan to fill the void, the management backed youngster Rishabh Pant to take over the reins from MSD in limited overs cricket. The youngster, with immense potential, made a decent start to his international career before a series of under par performances saw him lose his place in the Indian team.

ALSO READ - I want Pakistan to learn that from India: Legendary Zaheer Abbas explains difference between both batting line-ups

Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who was part of the management which was grooming Pant to take over from Dhoni, has revealed what he thinks is the reason behind Pant losing his way.



In a chat with Sportskeeda, Prasad said the constant comparisons with Dhoni did not help the youngster who should have been left alone.

“Every time when Rishabh steps in, he is always compared with MS Dhoni, and probably, he is also getting caught in that euphoria. Many times, we spoke to him that he has to get over it,” Prasad said.

“’Mahi is an absolutely different personality, and you are different, you are also phenomenal, you also have talent, that’s why we are backing you,” the team management used to tell Pant according to Prasad.

ALSO READ - ‘I remember what Sourav Ganguly told me’: KKR head coach Brendon McCullum recalls his 158* in IPL 2008

Prasad further went on to say that Pant started comparing himself to Dhoni and even started copying the legend.

“He always was in this shadow of MSD. He started comparing himself with him. He started sort of copying him, even in mannerisms and all, if you see the way he does all that sort of stuff,” he continued.

Pant lost his place in the T20 side to KL Rahul during the New Zealand tour earlier this year. With Wriddhiman Saha available in Test matches, Pant has got competition there too. Dhoni’s retirement could mean the southpaw gets a long run in ODIs but he will have to start from the scratch and stake claim for a permanent place in the team by coming up with good performances both with the gloves and bat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 15:53 IST
What Sharad Pawar said on demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office
Sep 09, 2020 15:47 IST
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Sep 09, 2020 15:11 IST
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Sep 08, 2020 22:46 IST

latest news

Rohit Sharma hits a huge six in practice as ball hits a moving bus - Watch
Sep 09, 2020 15:52 IST
Photos: With two months to go, pitches amped up for US Presidential Election 2020
Sep 09, 2020 15:53 IST
Renuka Shahane, Nikhil Dwivedi condemn demolition of Kangana’s office
Sep 09, 2020 15:46 IST
What Sharad Pawar said on demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office
Sep 09, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.