Home / Cricket / ‘He threw his bat and made a dash to dressing room’: Irfan Pathan recalls when MS Dhoni lost his cool

Looking back at his remarkable cricketing career, fans continue to wonder if Dhoni ever loses his cool during a cricket game.

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hijndustan Times New Delhi

File image of MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan. (IPL)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned himself the nickname of “captain cool”. During his captaincy days, the wicketkeeper-batsman showed the ability to remain calm in toughest of situations, and also made some really smart decisions that helped his side win close games. It was Dhoni who gave the final over to Joginder Sharma in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in 2007. It was Dhoni - upon Tendulkar’s suggestion - who decided to promote himself up the batting order in the 50-over World Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2011. And it was also Dhoni who decided to promote Rohit Sharma as an opener during the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Such unexpected decisions helped Team India in the long run, and Dhoni lifted three ICC trophies during his captaincy reign for his team. Looking back at his remarkable cricketing career, fans continue to wonder if Dhoni ever loses his cool during a cricket game.

Speaking in an episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Pathan recall one such incident when Dhoni became angry after getting dismissed during a warm-up session in 2007.

“It was in 2006-07. During the warm-up, we had a game where the right-handed batsman would bat with the left hand and vice-versa. After we finished the warm-up, we used to get into our practice,” Irfan recalled.



“So, during the warm-ups, there were two teams. Once MS Dhoni was given out which he didn’t think he was, he threw his bat and made a dash to the dressing room and came late for the practice. So, he does get angry,” he further said.

Apart from winning three ICC trophies for India, Dhoni has also won three IPL trophies as captain for Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batsman has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. He was expected to return to play for CSK in the IPL this year, but the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

