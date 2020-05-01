‘He told me a few things’ - Rishabh Pant reveals advice from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has already seen fair share of ups and downs in his career so far. The left-handed batsman had a terrific away tour in Australia in 2018, when he went on to hammer a quickfire ton in the 4th Test. Despite series of terrific performances leading up to the World Cup last year, the youngster was not included in the squad for the tournament. But an injury to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar led to Pant being called into the squad, though he could not make an impact in the tournament.

The young Delhi batsman also struggled to find runs and often faced criticism for his wicketkeeping skills last year, and at the start of 2020, KL Rahul replaced him as keeper in the team for the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

Also read: ‘Bhaag puji puji bhaag’: Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Pujara’s birthday wish

Despite the career graph, Pant is still regarded as one of the best talents present in the country at the momen, with many suggesting he could be a match-winner for the team one day. In an Instagram live video to Delhi Capitals, Pant revealed the advice given to him by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was the mentor of DC franchise in the 2018 season.

“He told me ‘You need to give yourself some time and then you can do whatever you want to do’,” the 21-year-old said. He always wanted me to do well. He told me a few things and I tried them also. It helped,” he added.

Also read: Australia restrict use of saliva, sweat to shine ball under COVID-19 guidelines

Pant also revealed how DC coach Ricky Ponting shaped his stay at the franchise. Pant said that Ponting has always allowed him to play his natural game. “He gives me a free hand. He says do whatever you want to do,” Pant said.