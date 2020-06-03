Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He told me do whatever you want, just don’t get banned’: Ishant Sharma reveals Virat Kohli’s advice

‘He told me do whatever you want, just don’t get banned’: Ishant Sharma reveals Virat Kohli’s advice

India pacer Ishant Sharma revealed how Kohli has always backed him and revealed the advice that the India skipper has given to him.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli. (PTI)

Virat Kohli is known as one of the best captains in the world at the moment. Every time his bowlers take a wicket, Kohli is seen jumping, and celebrating with as much enthusiasm as every cricket fan in the stadium. He enjoys a bit of banter with the batsmen when he is on the field, and also with the bowlers when he is batting. Under Kohli, India has developed into a world-class unit who are really hard to beat in any format. He has also helped India’s fast bowling unit who now pose a threat for every batting unit in the world.

India pacer Ishant Sharma revealed how Kohli has always backed him and revealed the advice that the India skipper has given to him. Speaking in BCCI video to India batsman Mayank Agarwal, Ishant talked about the banter that took place on the field between Steve Smith and him in a Test match in 2017.

In the video, Mayank asked Ishant about Kohli’s reaction to his impersonation of Smith. Kohli, who was standing at the slips, was seen chuckling at Ishant’s hilarious dig at the Aussie batsman.

In response, Ishant said: “He is an aggressive captain, he loves it when you show aggression and he doesn’t tell you anything for that.



“He always says just get me the wicket and do whatever you want. He just tells me not to get banned. So, when I was banned in Sri Lanka he came again and said do everything you want but just don’t get banned,” he further added.

Ishant was referring to the incident when he alongside Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal copped a one-match suspension during a Test match in September 2015 that forced the India quick to miss the first Test against South Africa the month after.

Explaining his banter with Smith, he further said that he was trying to make Smith uncomfortable to get his wicket. “We had lost the Pune Test, and the series was on the line. The wicket on Bengaluru had its ups-and-downs. You try your best to upset the batsman. He was playing, and doing all sorts of things. I tried my best to upset him. I knew if I could get his wicket, we can win the match. So, I was trying to get him out of his comfort zone. I knew if he became comfortable, he could win the match.”

