‘He told me to take my time’: When Sourav Ganguly approached Ajinkya Rahane to join Delhi Capitals during World Cup game

India Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had been an integral part of Rajasthan Royals’ set up in the Indian Premier League ever since moving to the side in 2011. Rahane, went on to play 100 games for the Royals’, becoming their most-capped player. He also captained the franchise in 24 of those games. He was also the top run-getter for RR, having scored 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike rate of 122.65.

With all these plaudits, one can understand the surprise the fans felt when it was announced in November last year that DC have traded Rahane to Delhi Capitals. With the 13th edition of IPL finally set to begin from next month, Rahane revealed how it was former DC mentor Sourav Ganguly who had approached him to think about moving to the Delhi franchise during a World Cup game.

“I am really excited to play for the Delhi Capitals. I remember when I was in Hampshire last year and was playing country cricket, Sourav Ganguly was covering India’s World Cup game. He asked me whether I wanted to play and told me to take my time,” Rahane said in an interview with Sports Tak.

“I took my time and the fact that I would get to play under Ganguly and Ponting I felt would help my growth as a player. But as I said, Rajasthan Royals gave me an opportunity and I am grateful to them,” he added.

Speaking on what position he would prefer to bat in at DC, Rahane said that he would prefer to open.

“In T20s I have always opened and even in domestic cricket and in the IPL I have opened. So yes opening is my favourite position,” he said. The batsman, though, added that he would fulfill any role that is required of him by the franchise.

“But I have always believed in giving my best to the team wherever they need me to be. So even if Delhi Capitals tell me to bat in the middle order and although opening is my preference, I am even ready for that as a cricketer and as a professional athlete,” Rahane said.

IPL 2020 kicks off from September 19th in the UAE with the final set to take place on November 10th. The matches will take place in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.