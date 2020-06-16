‘He was all over it’: David Lloyd recalls how Ravi Shastri landed behind the mic during Yuvraj’s six 6s

Before he became the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shatri had created a niche and name for himself as a cricket commentator. His ability to create an aura in the commentary box led to him getting to call important moments in Indian cricket history. Shastri has been behind the microphone during iconic moments like Dhoni’s match winning six during the 2011 ICC World Cup and Sreesath’s catch of Misbah-ul-Haq that sealed the 2007 WT20 for India.

The other memorable moment that fans recall till date is Shastri’s passionate voice on commentary as Yuvraj Singh tore Stuart Broad apart and hit six sixes in an over during the 2007 WT20.

Former England cricketer and veteran commentator David Lloyd recently revealed how Shastri might well have missed being on commentary during Yuvraj’s onslaught. It was due to a tweak made to the commentator’s rota by Lloyd that led to Shastri lending his voice to that landmark over.

“We did a thing with Ravi Shastri earlier on, and he said – you may not remember this, Bumble – but you actually … not changed the comm rota, but you said, ‘Ravi, you should be on now towards the end of this innings.’ Is that right?” former England cricketer and host Rob Key asked Llyod during Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“That’s right. You know sometimes, these producers haven’t a clue when they’re doing those comm rotas! So I just switched it slightly,” Llyod said.

“(He was)absolutely brilliant, Ravi (Shastri) was all over it.

“It was terrific. Broady was going around the park, and that batting … Yuvraj was just flicking it. Just a little flick, and off it went. Brilliant.” Lloyd said.

Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes led to him scoring the fastest international fifty and also paved the way for an Indian victory.