Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘He was North pole and I was South pole,’ Kris Srikkanth calls former India opener a ‘perfectionist’

‘He was North pole and I was South pole,’ Kris Srikkanth calls former India opener a ‘perfectionist’

Srikkanth and Gavaskar opened the innings 55 times for India, scoring 1680 runs at an average of 30.54 with two century and 11 fifty-plus stands.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of former India batsman Kris Srikkanth (PTI Image)

Kris Srikkanth has called his former India teammate Sunil Gavaskar a ‘perfectionist’, explaining how he was completely opposite to his opening partner in terms of technique. Srikkanth made his debut for India in the year 1981 and in him and Gavaskar, India found a bankable opening pair. Srikkanth said his unorthodox batting style threw oppositions off guard, while Gavaskar remained the epitome of batsmanship.

“I made my debut in 81 and in the early 80s, nobody had seen that kind of game,” Srikkanth said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports Tamil.

“When they saw me, everyone went like who is this batsman, who is playing across the line, hitting over the top and I did not worry about technique. Gavaskar on the other hand was a perfectionist. He had great technique, he used to leave the ball and everything so well. It is often said that opposite poles attract each other. He was the North pole and I was the South pole.”

Talking about the camaraderie, Gavaskar once said that Srikkanth “liberated” him as a batsman. In fact, former India allrounder and captain Kapil Dev recently said that Gavaskar and Srikkanth would have been sought-after T20 batsmen if they had played in the current era.



“Sunil would have been a sought-after batsman in T20,” Kapil was quoted as saying by the Sportstar in March. “Srikkanth started T20 in 1985 when he was smashing Imran Khan and Wasim Akram over cover and mid-off. We used to wonder what was this guy doing.”

Together, Srikkanth and Gavaskar opened the innings 55 times for India, scoring 1680 runs at an average of 30.54 with two century and 11 fifty-plus stands. They are India’s fifth most successful opening pairs in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag and Sehwag-Gautam Gambhir.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Jun 05, 2020 20:30 IST
This may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
Couple revamps London’s famous red telephone booths as coffee stalls
Jun 05, 2020 20:26 IST
HC upholds 10-year sentence of guard for raping Powai dance teacher in 2014
Jun 05, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.