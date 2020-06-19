‘He was trying to attack against me’: How Yuzvendra Chahal and MS Dhoni planned against Glenn Maxwell in 2017 series

Glenn Maxwell from Australia is one of the most explosive batsmen in limited-overs cricket - there is no doubt on this front. On his day, Maxwell has the ability to unleash mayhem on bowlers, and help his side to a massive total. He is extremely effective in run chase as well, as he has the ability clear the ropes at will. But every good cricketer has one or two bad outings, and one such period for Maxwell was the 2017 series in India, where he was dismissed four times by India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal dismissed Maxwell in the first three ODIs, and then again got his wicket in the first T20I between the two teams. The leggie, in a recent interaction, recalled the strategy that he and MS Dhoni planned to counter Maxwell’s threat.

“I always tried to bowl outside the stumps to Glenn Maxwell. I also tried to keep mix-up my deliveries. I would mostly bowl to him outside the stumps, and sometimes I would bowl to him in the middle,” Chahal said when asked about his plans against Maxwell in the series, in a video interaction with Mayank Agarwal and Kuldeep Yadav on BCCI website.

Chahal recalled Maxwell’s stumping dismissal in the 3rd ODI at Holkar Stadium in Indore, and said: “The plan between me and Mahi bhai was to bowl to him outside the stumps. I knew he was about to charge on my bowl, so I bowled this one even further outside the off stump,” he said.

“He (Maxwell) was lacking patient in this series. He was always trying to attack on my deliveries, and he would start hitting shots against me. So I spoke to Mahi bhai, what to do. So Mahi bhai said, ‘we will mix-up the deliveries. We will not show him that we are about to bowl to him outside off-stump, so that it will create chances to get him out’,” the bowler added.

“Maxwell kept getting out on my deliveries. I have also dismissed him a few times in the IPL,” Chahal said.

Overall, Chahal has dismissed Maxwell four times in the ODIs, and twice in the T20Is. He has also dismissed the Australian all-rounder thrice in the Indian Premier League.