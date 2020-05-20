‘He wasn’t taken seriously when he was an active cricketer,” Virat Kohli’s childhood coach criticises Afridi for India remarks

Rajkumar Sharma, the man responsible for giving Virat Kohli to Indian cricket has joined Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina to criticise former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi for his controversial remarks regarding Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting out at Afridi, Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach called the remarks “not acceptable” and explained how this behaviour is a prime difference between the cricketers of the two countries.

“Nobody in Indian cricket team takes him seriously. He was not even taken seriously when he was playing cricket. And he doesn’t deserve to because talking like this is not acceptable at any stage. Indian cricketers are sober and they don’t talk like this,” Sharma told Republic TV.

“They stand for their country but never abuses any other country or their PM. I think Shahid Afridi needs to learn a lot. He is a very negative sort of guy. Virat Kohli never talks about Shahid he is not that important that he should be talked about.”

In a video that had gone viral on social media, Afridi spoke about the alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and accusing PM Modi of committing religious atrocities in India. His comments have since, not surprisingly, not gone down well with the Indian public with cricketers and politicians lashing out on the former Pakistan captain. Sharma reckons Afridi’s tactics could stem from his desire to perhaps either join politics or receive fame.

“I think Afridi wants to come in politics. Whosoever criticizes or abuses India becomes famous in Pakistan. It is their mentality. Shahid Afridi is moving in that direction. I don’t think anybody will take him seriously from now on,” he said.