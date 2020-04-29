‘He went too soon’: Cricket fraternity mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

After the news of the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan broke out, the cricketing world went into a state of mourning. Known for wide range of critically-acclaimed films in Hindi cinema, such as Paan Singh Tomar and Haider, apart from several big-budget Hollywood films such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Life of Pi, Irrfan was regarded as one of the best actors across the world. He passed away early morning on Wednesday at the age of 53 after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where was under observation for colon infection.

Several current members of Indian cricket team, including skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami also expressed their condolences.“Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone’s heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP.

“R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Raina added.

Apart from current stars, several retired Indian cricketers such as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif also expressed their condolences.

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium, ahead of which the actor had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”