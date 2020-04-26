Sections
Home / Cricket / He will give all to save me: KL Rahul names one cricketer he would pick to bat for life

He will give all to save me: KL Rahul names one cricketer he would pick to bat for life

In the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year, which India lost 3-0, Rahul scored an unbeaten 88 in the first ODI and then followed it up with a ton in the 3rd ODI.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of KL Rahul (Twitter)

India batsman KL Rahul had been in tremendous form in the year 2020. The right-handed batsman was given the task of playing an opening batsman, a wicketkeeper, batting at no. 5 position, and also to hold the captaincy position in a match this year - and the Karnataka cricketer achieved success in every new role.

In the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year, which India lost 3-0, Rahul scored an unbeaten 88 in the first ODI and then followed it up with a ton in the 3rd ODI. In a recent chat with television presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok in the fifth episode of ‘The Mind Behind’, Rahul spoke about his friendship with skipper Virat Kohli.

Also read: Playing IPL behind closed doors a smarter option: Hardik Pandya

Rahul was questioned which batsman he would pick if he had to select someone to bat for his life. In his reply. the 27-year-old named Kohli as his choice. “I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” he said.

Also Watch l ‘Not an ordinary fight’: Virat Kohli’s appeal for social distancing amid lockdown 



“We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” he added.

Also read: Lee reveals why McGrath advised not to sledge Tendulkar

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj Singh, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh named KL Rahul as the third match-winner in the Indian team apart from Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, K.L. Rahul is a real match-winner. He can play at No. 5, No. 6, and can open as well,” said the Turbanator, as he is fondly called.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Russian football wants to resume in late June
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.