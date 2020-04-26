He will give all to save me: KL Rahul names one cricketer he would pick to bat for life

India batsman KL Rahul had been in tremendous form in the year 2020. The right-handed batsman was given the task of playing an opening batsman, a wicketkeeper, batting at no. 5 position, and also to hold the captaincy position in a match this year - and the Karnataka cricketer achieved success in every new role.

In the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year, which India lost 3-0, Rahul scored an unbeaten 88 in the first ODI and then followed it up with a ton in the 3rd ODI. In a recent chat with television presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok in the fifth episode of ‘The Mind Behind’, Rahul spoke about his friendship with skipper Virat Kohli.

Also read: Playing IPL behind closed doors a smarter option: Hardik Pandya

Rahul was questioned which batsman he would pick if he had to select someone to bat for his life. In his reply. the 27-year-old named Kohli as his choice. “I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” he said.

Also Watch l ‘Not an ordinary fight’: Virat Kohli’s appeal for social distancing amid lockdown

“We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” he added.

Also read: Lee reveals why McGrath advised not to sledge Tendulkar

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj Singh, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh named KL Rahul as the third match-winner in the Indian team apart from Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, K.L. Rahul is a real match-winner. He can play at No. 5, No. 6, and can open as well,” said the Turbanator, as he is fondly called.