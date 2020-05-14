Sections
Health concerns put Jack Leach in doubt for England’s summer

During his childhood, Leach suffered from Crohn’s, which is the inflammatory bowel disease, and now his immune system is weakened due to the medication he needs to take and this leaves him at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Updated: May 14, 2020 09:51 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

England's Jack Leach in action (REUTERS)

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach remains a doubtful starter for England’s international fixtures this summer due to health concerns.

The left-arm spinner takes immunosuppressant medication and as a result, this places him on the list of people considered ‘vulnerable’ to Covid-19,” ESPNCricinfo reported.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is looking to schedule Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan in July this year, with all necessary precautions in place.



As per the UK government guidelines, it has been advised that clinically extremely vulnerable people should be shielded and these people should look to stay at home until the end of June.

It is not clear whether Leach falls in the more extreme risk category, though the government’s list includes “people on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection”.

Earlier, England’s two-match series against Sri Lanka was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The ECB has also clarified that no form of cricket in the country will be played before July 1.

Leach has cemented his place as a frontline spinner in England’s Test squad and has also shown potential with the bat.

During the 2019 Ashes, he managed to stay with Ben Stokes to guide England to in improbable win against Australia at Headingley.

