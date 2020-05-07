‘Heart-breaking, Shocking,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj offer condolence to families affected in Vizag gas leak

The gas leak is reported to have occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Thursday morning. (PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli was among the many Indian sportspersons to offer his condolences to the families affected by the Visakhapatnam’s gas leak. The tragedy that took place in the early hours of Tuesday has left over a thousand sick and a rising death toll. Describing the event unfortunate, and saddening, cricketers Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and shuttler PV Sindhu were among those express concern.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital,” Kohli, tweeted.

Yuvraj hoped for the quick recovery of those fallen sick. “Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag,” he tweeted.

“The loss of lives is always sad and my condolences to the bereaved families. May god give you strength and I pray for the well being of everyone in the hospital. #VizagGasLeak,” allrounder Jadeja posted a tweet.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hoped for the well-being on people in the city. “Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let’s all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam,” he tweeted.

“The #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking to see. Condolences to the loved ones of the victims and prayers to those affected,” posted allrounder Hardik Pandya on his Twitter.

Shuttler PV Sindhu called the events heart-breaking. “Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of VizagFolded hands,” she tweeted.