Home / Cricket / ‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Sourav Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni

Sourav Ganguly, the man responsible for giving Indian cricket MS Dhoni, congratulated the former India captain on a career second to none, saying his leadership qualities will be difficult for anyone to replicate.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It was under Sourav Ganguly that MS Dhoni made his India debut. (Getty Images)

Sourav Ganguly, the man responsible for giving Indian cricket MS Dhoni, congratulated the former India captain on a career second to none, saying his leadership qualities will be difficult for anyone to replicate. Dhoni, who made his debut under Ganguly in the year 2004, is India’s most successful captain in limited-overs cricket and the only skipper in history to win all three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

“It is the end of an era,” said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. “What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game.”

Dhoni, who was appointed India’s ODI captain in 2007 ahead of the five-ODI series against Pakistan at home, led India in 200 ODIs, winning 110, while losing 74. His win percentage of 59.52 is the third best in terms of captains who’ve led their country in 200 matches or more. He led the team to a famous win in the CB Tri-series, in which India defeated Australia in back-to-finals to lift the trophy.

It was under Ganguly that Dhoni the batsman took centre-stage when he smashed 148 against Pakistan in an ODI in Vizag in only his fifth match. Dhoni’s 183 is the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper batsman in ODIs, and Ganguly, hailing Dhoni’s 15-year-long career as ‘outstanding’ wished him the best in life going forward.



“His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance,” Ganguly said. “Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life.”

