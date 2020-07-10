Sections
Home / Cricket / Holder wins early battle with Stokes as Windies take control

Holder wins early battle with Stokes as Windies take control

The West Indies was 57-1 in reply after 19.3 overs when bad light stopped play just before 6 p.m. local time in Southampton. The teams never got back on the field.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Southampton

West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (REUTERS)

West Indies captain Jason Holder took a career-best 6-42 and won the first round of his private duel with England allrounder Ben Stokes as the touring side took control of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

Holder capitalized on more favourable bowling conditions under overcast skies on Day 2 to claim his seventh five-wicket haul — and sixth in his last 10 tests — and help dismiss England for 204.

One of his wickets was Stokes, the stand-in England captain, who was dropped twice before getting drawn forward by Holder and edging behind for a team-high 43.

Shannon Gabriel used his pace and fuller length to nab the first three England wickets and then the last — of James Anderson, who put on a potentially crucial 30 runs with Dom Bess (31 not out) for the final wicket — to finish with 4-62.



The West Indies was 57-1 in reply after 19.3 overs when bad light stopped play just before 6 p.m. local time in Southampton. The teams never got back on the field.

Holder vs. Stokes has been billed as the biggest subplot of the series and the world’s top two allrounders have already made their mark on a series being played in an isolated environment with no fans because of the pandemic.

While Stokes rode his luck somewhat in scoring highest for England, Holder immediately settled into a rhythm with his accurate fast-medium bowling to rip through the middle and bottom order after the hosts resumed on 35-1.

In one spell, when Holder took his fifth wicket by reviewing an lbw decision against Jofra Archer (0) that was initially given not out, the West Indies captain took 3-1 in 14 balls.

“My patience has definitely increased,” Holder said. “Before, I was trying to bowl too many deliveries in one spell.

“I look at consistency, and patience was one of the things I was lacking. Using the crease is something I strive to do — and using the angles at the point of delivery. When you’re not as quick as some people, you’ve got to be skilful.” Holder also said he definitely wouldn’t have batted first had West Indies won the toss.

That was the choice Stokes made in his first call as England captain, and he may end up regretting it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Spread awareness about field hospitals: CM to BMC
Jul 10, 2020 00:30 IST
One-third of Covid deaths a result of delay in admission or reporting: Maharashtra task force
Jul 10, 2020 00:29 IST
Thane Covid hospital mix-up case: 2 doctors transferred, 4 nurses terminated
Jul 10, 2020 00:26 IST
SC pulls up Maharashtra government on migrant issue, asks for fresh affidavit
Jul 10, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.