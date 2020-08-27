‘Honoured to join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’: Rohit Sharma on receiving Khel Ratna

India star batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that he feels privileged to have been conferred with the Khel Ratna award which is the highest sporting honour of the country. The right-hander also said that it is an honour for him to join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who all have been given the same award in the past.

Speaking in a video uploaded on official BCCI Twitter handle, Rohit said: “It feels great to be receiving the highest sporting honour. I am so, so happy and privileged to receive this award.”

“I would like to thank the Sports Minister and the BCCI for acknowledging and recommending my name. I promise to keep working hard and continue to bring laurels to my country,” the batsman added.

“It’s a wonderful group to be a part of - all these three names mentioned (Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) who have done wonders to our country and brought so much joy to the country. And joining this list is a great honour. I am very happy about it,” the opening batsman added.

“To be recognised for anything you do for your country is a big motivating factor and I will always strive to bring happiness and joy to our country.

“To my fans, my support system and my family - thank you very much. This would not have been possible without you. Keep supporting and keep getting behind the team. Thank you very much,” Rohit further said.

Rohit will lead four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.