Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Hope he does that before he ends his career’: Ajit Agarkar wants Virat Kohli to achieve huge Test feat

‘Hope he does that before he ends his career’: Ajit Agarkar wants Virat Kohli to achieve huge Test feat

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar wants the current India skipper Virat Kohli to achieve a huge Test feat before he retires from the longest format.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli. (File)

Smashing 300 runs in a single innings of Test cricket is still believed to be one of the biggest achievements in a batsman’s career. Doing so not only showcases a player’s temperament on the cricket field, it also highlights their tenacity and determination to stick it out in the middle under tough conditions. From India, only two batsmen have achieved this feat, Virender Sehwag - who is actually only the fourth player to do so more than once and Karun Nair.

So, here is the question - who will be the next Indian batsman to score a Test triple ton? Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar wants current India captain Virat Kohli to achieve the feat before he retires from the longest format.

Also read: Gayle tests negative for Covid-19 after attending Usain Bolt’s party:Report

“I hope Virat Kohli gets a triple hundred in Test cricket before he finishes his career. We have had three so far from Indians, two from Virender Sehwag and one from Karun Nair. But for all the achievements that Virat Kohli has had and clearly he has enough energy to go and get that triple hundred,” Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ chat show.

”I hope he does that before he ends his career. But look there are going to be a few records that are going to be broken before he finishes.”



Speaking on Kohli’s growth since arriving in international cricket 12 years ago, Agarkar said he has grown into one of the best batsmen in the world.

Also read: Anyone breaching protocols will be letting team down: Kohli to RCB players

“You said 12 years, it feels like 20 years that he has been playing. It is incredible how he has progressed from when he came into the team to where he is at this point. And rightly so he is one of the best batsmen in the world if not the best,” Agarkar said.

Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which kicks off on September 19 in the UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Liverpool’s Klopp praises Bayern’s treble-winning run
Aug 25, 2020 18:55 IST
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
Aug 25, 2020 18:49 IST
India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry
Aug 25, 2020 18:52 IST
At CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi had a question on leak of letter that set off a storm
Aug 25, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.