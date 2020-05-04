‘Hope he’s playing’: Ellyse Perry responds to Murali Vijay’s dinner wish

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay indoors cricketers around the globe have been keeping themselves busy with social media interactions. Current and former Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif have been the leaders with Instagram lives, recollecting stories of famous and giving an insight to their thought process about a lot off the field matters to the fans. It was therefore, not a surprise when opening Murali Vijay expressed his thoughts of going for dinner with Australia women’s cricketer Ellyse Perry.

The Australian all-rounder Perry has now responded to Murali Vijay’s wish. “I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered,” said Perry, who is currently enjoying time with family at Melbourne, in an Instagram live session with presenter Ridhima Pathak.

Also Read | Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend

Vijay had taken the names of Perry and Shikhar Dhawan when asked about the ones he would want to have dinner with.

“Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil,” Vijay had said.

Vijay, who had has scored 3982 runs for India in 61 Tests so far at an average of 38.28 with 12 hundreds to his name, was dropped from the Indian side after having a disappointing England and Australia tour.

He last played for India at Perth in 2018. Vijay was supposed to turn for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the league was postponed indefinitely due to the covid-19 pandemic.