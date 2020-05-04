Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Hope he’s playing’: Ellyse Perry responds to Murali Vijay’s dinner wish

‘Hope he’s playing’: Ellyse Perry responds to Murali Vijay’s dinner wish

Australia women’s cricketer Ellyse Perry responded to India opener Murali Vijay’s dinner wish in an Instagram live session.

Updated: May 04, 2020 11:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Murali Vijay and Ellyse Perry (HT Collage)

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay indoors cricketers around the globe have been keeping themselves busy with social media interactions. Current and former Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif have been the leaders with Instagram lives, recollecting stories of famous and giving an insight to their thought process about a lot off the field matters to the fans. It was therefore, not a surprise when opening Murali Vijay expressed his thoughts of going for dinner with Australia women’s cricketer Ellyse Perry.

The Australian all-rounder Perry has now responded to Murali Vijay’s wish. “I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered,” said Perry, who is currently enjoying time with family at Melbourne, in an Instagram live session with presenter Ridhima Pathak.

Also Read | Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend

Vijay had taken the names of Perry and Shikhar Dhawan when asked about the ones he would want to have dinner with.

“Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil,” Vijay had said.



Vijay, who had has scored 3982 runs for India in 61 Tests so far at an average of 38.28 with 12 hundreds to his name, was dropped from the Indian side after having a disappointing England and Australia tour.

He last played for India at Perth in 2018. Vijay was supposed to turn for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the league was postponed indefinitely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
May 04, 2020 12:18 IST
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
May 04, 2020 12:32 IST

latest news

Google starts making music discovery easier for you, here’s how
May 04, 2020 12:41 IST
Lockdown 3.0: Many throng Gurugram borders, turned back
May 04, 2020 12:39 IST
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
May 04, 2020 12:39 IST
Tiger sings Varun’s song at i For India concert, earns praise from actor
May 04, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.