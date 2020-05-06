‘Hope you go for ball’: Virat Kohli trolls Pujara with throwback pic, leaves Shami in splits

Sections
Updated: May 06, 2020 08:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the sporting world to a halt, the Indian cricket stars are being forced to spend time at home. Several cricketers are eager to return to cricket field, but with cricket tournaments getting postponed left, right and center, it seems it might be a while the fans will get a chance to watch cricket again. But, it does not mean one cannot have fun, right!

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday trolled fellow teammate Cheteshwar Pujara with a throwback image. Pujara, who is not known to be one of the quickest fielders in the Indian team, is seen in the image watching the ball from first slip, as Kohli dives on to his right to grab a one-hand catch. 

The image is from India’s 2018-19 Test series in Australia. In the caption, Kohli wrote: “First session after lockdown be like... @cheteshwar1 I hope you will go for the ball pujji.” He added a couple of smileys in the caption.

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was quick to respond to Kohli’s tweet and wrote: “No chance hahahahahaha.”



Meanwhile, the Indian cricket captain joined Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan on Monday to pledge support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

“All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?,” Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

