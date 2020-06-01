Sections
‘How dare you? Get a life,’ Manoj Tiwary’s wife lashes out at batsman’s inclusion in list of flop cricketers

Susmita Roy, the wife of India and Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary, did not take kindly to a fan page on Instagram, that named her husband in a list of India’s Flop XI.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manoj Tiwary with wife Susmita Roy (Susmita Roy’s Instagram)

Susmita Roy, the wife of India and Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary, did not take kindly to a fan page on Instagram, that named her husband in a list of India’s Flop XI. Susmita gave a piece of her mind to the owner of the account titled ‘IPL Freak’.

“Who so ever created dis profile How dare u bloody dragged my husband’s name in it. U better do ur bloody facts check. Do something in ur s*** ugly life rather dan posting s*** about people. Go n get a life,” Susmita responded on the post.

Tiwary belongs to a rare group of batsmen who was dropped from the Playing XI after a scoring a century in the previous match. After making his India debut in 2008, Tiwary scored a match-winning unbeaten 104 against West Indies in December 2011 in Chennai, was subsequently dropped from the team and did not play the next 14 games.

The next time Tiwary would get the opportunity to play for India was after eight months, when India toured Sri Lanka in August of 2012. The batsman scored 21 in the fourth ODI and followed it with a half-century before he was again sidelined for two years. One match later, Tiwary was out of reckoning again and the three ODI series in Zimbabwe in 2015 was his last for India.



