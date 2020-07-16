Sections
Home / Cricket / How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag and Uthappa for bowl out against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup

How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag and Uthappa for bowl out against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup

Reliving the event, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who was the bowling coach of India then, explained how he convinced India captain MS Dhoni to use non-regular bowlers like Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa for the bowl out against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Sreesanth of India celebrate the run out of Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan of the last ball of the innings, which tied the match forcing a bowl-off eventually won by India during the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Championship match between India and Pakistan at Kingsmead on September 14, 2007 in Durban, South Africa. (Getty Images)

The inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa was full of surprises. Teams were pitted in a World Cup to be played in a format which was only two years old at the international level. The rules were pre-decided but there was no absolute clarity even among the teams. It was a new step for all. One of the major additions in that World Cup was the bowl out rule to break the tie.

Inspired by football and hockey’s shoot out, a bowl out was introduced first in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Little did ICC or anyone know that it would come to use in one of the most high-profile matches of the tournament – the India vs Pakistan one.

India and Pakistan met twice in the tournament. The final is obviously the one fresh on every Indian fan’s memory as India had gone on to win the title by beating Pakistan in a thrilling contest.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE:‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’



But the India-Pakistan group league encounter was no short of entertainment either. In fact, it had ended in a tie when both sides finished with 141 in their allotted 20 overs, forcing the first-ever bowl out in a World Cup.



India’s decision to start the bowl out with Virender Sehwag instead of a regular bowler stumped many but in the end it turned out to be right call as India beat Pakistan 3-0. None of Pakistan’s bowlers were able to hit the target while India’s Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh hit bulls eye.

Reliving the event, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who was the bowling coach of India then, explained why India used non-regular bowlers like Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa for the bowl out.

“We had gone through the rules and regulations of the World Cup. When there was a tied game, there was no Super Over back then, there was a bowl out. Obviously we always use to practice it,” Prasad told Ravichandran Ashwin on the Indian off-spinner’s YouTube show ‘DRS with Ash’.

“We had this competition between batsmen and bowlers. Most of the batsmen wanted to bowl as well, like MS Dhoni, Sehwag, and Robin Uthappa. We had this competition in these nets,” Prasad explained.

 

“I was looking at what was happening from behind. So I knew who was hitting the wickets consistently. That’s when I saw Sehwag hitting, Uthappa hitting and Harbhajan hitting,” the former Indian pacer added.

“So we said okay fine. Nobody expected that our very first match will have a bowl-out. It was a tight game. It was a bowl-out. It was not hard for me to convince MS Dhoni, saying ‘these are the guys who are doing well’.

“We had to take our chances as well. We did take a bit of chance there, having Sehwag and Uthappa I had to back my instinct and make a decision. The slower bowlers are more in control of their bodies and delivery. They had a straight-arm action.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up
Jul 16, 2020 12:09 IST
Tribhanga: Kajol, Mithila are stressed, Tanvi Azmi is happy in first look
Jul 16, 2020 12:08 IST
Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Her top 5 looks, according to us
Jul 16, 2020 12:07 IST
Maharashtra: Number of Covid-19 recoveries crosses 1.5 lakh
Jul 16, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.