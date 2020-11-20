HTLS 2020: Kapil Dev reveals what according to him was most ‘important’ moment of 1983 World Cup final

Former India captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev on Friday revealed what he thought was the most ‘important’ moment of the 1983 World Cup final, where India beat favourites West Indies to become world champions. He was speaking on day 2 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Senior sports writer and journalist Ayaz Memon while taking audience questions, asked Kapil ‘What was the best moment of the 1983 World Cup for you, was it scoring 175 against Zimbabwe or Viv Richards’ catch in the final?’

To this Kapil said, “No, I think two things were more important. Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s wicket (in the final against West Indies) and Mohinder Amarnath taking the last wicket because had he not taken that wicket then we would not have won the World Cup.”

“I think the start is very important which Balwinder Singh Sandhu gave and then Mohinder Amarnath,” Kapil added.

India made it to the final of the tournament after pulling off victories against West Indies, Australia and Zimbabwe in the group stage. They beat hosts England in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with favourites West Indies.

In the final India were bowled out for just 183. But Sandhu gave them the perfect start with the ball by removing the dangerous opening batsman Gordon Greenidge. Madan Lal picked up the important scalps of Haynes, Richards and Gomes, while Mohinder Amarnath polished off the tailenders as India recorded a memorable 43-run win.

That victory revolutionised cricket in the country and started India’s march towards becoming a global giant in the sport.