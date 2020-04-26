‘Humein to pata hi nahi tha’: Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolls Cheteshwar Pujara

Sections
With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, Pujara uploaded a picture of himself batting in the nets and his post read: “The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field.”

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:56 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara(R) raises his bat after scoring 50 runs as his partner Shikhar Dhawan. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolled Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter shared a photograph of himself on social media recently.

Dhawan took note of this post from Pujara and his he commented: “Sachi humein pata hi nahi tha tu cricket miss kar raha hai (We didn’t have the slightest of clue that you were missing cricket) Wow!”

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav also joined in the fun and posted a laughing emoji on Pujara’s post. In normal circumstances, the cricketers would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus crisis, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Pujara, who didn’t find any taker in the IPL auction, was supposed to play for Gloucestershire in this year’s County season but that was postponed as well. He was set to play the first six matches of the County Championship from April 12 to May 22.

Pujara had previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

