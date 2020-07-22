Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Hurt’ yet hopeful, Australia’s Handscomb eyes World Cup 2023

‘Hurt’ yet hopeful, Australia’s Handscomb eyes World Cup 2023

The Victorian was earlier this month left out of Australia’s preliminary 26-man squad for their provisional white ball tour of England in September.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:24 IST

By Reuters, Melbourne

Peter Handscomb (Getty Images)

Peter Handscomb says he is upset not to be included among Australia’s top 26 limited-overs cricketers, but believes his proficiency against spin bowling will secure him a place in the 2023 World Cup in India. The 29-year-old played the last of his 22 one-day internationals in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against eventual champions England.

The Victorian was earlier this month left out of Australia’s preliminary 26-man squad for their provisional white ball tour of England in September.

“I still thought I was in the top 20 one-day players given what I had done over the last year and a half. To not be in the 26, that really hurt,” Handscomb told cricket.com.au. “Going from being in the 15 and then having 11 guys essentially jump me – I know they’re different roles and different positions – but that hurt a fair bit.”

ALSO READ: ‘We’ve had trouble with you before’: When Dhoni was left miffed with umpire Daryl Harper’s call



Handscomb is struggling to break into Australia’s formidable middle order featuring batting mainstay Steve Smith, in-form Marnus Labuschagne and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

A chat with new selector George Bailey has, however, convinced Handscomb he would be in the reckoning for the 2023 World Cup in India, where spinners usually trouble the batsmen.

“I had a really, really good conversation with George,” said Handscomb, whose English county stint with Middlesex this year did not materialise because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to think with the World Cup in India in 2023 that I am at least on their radar,” said Handscomb.

“I’d consider myself a good player of spin and being able to control those middle overs.

“George did mention that in our conversation, that it is hopefully something I can aspire to. With that being three years away, there’s still a lot of cricket to be played and water to go under the bridge.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife denies defecating in his bed, admits to punching him
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput
Jul 22, 2020 14:36 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man who attempted suicide in front of CM’s house on July 29 succumbs
Jul 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Work From Home: Here’s why conferences work better when people stay home
Jul 22, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.