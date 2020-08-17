Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘I can bet’: Gautam Gambhir names one MS Dhoni record that is going to stay forever

‘I can bet’: Gautam Gambhir names one MS Dhoni record that is going to stay forever

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also lavished praise on the career MS Dhoni has had. He said that Dhoni’s record of winning three ICC trophies is not going to be broken.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 07:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. (AFP)

MS Dhoni officially brought his international career to an end with a video post on Instagram on Saturday. He last played a match for Team India at the 2019 World Cup semifinal in a losing effort against New Zealand. The speculations were rife regarding his cricket future and it intensified further when the T20 World Cup was postponed. And on Independence Day, Dhoni put those rumours to rest as he officially decided that he is hanging up his boots.

Reactions have been pouring in after the announcement with people from all walks of life lauding his contribution to the game. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also lavished praise on the career MS Dhoni has had. He said that Dhoni’s record of winning three ICC trophies is not going to be broken.

MS Dhoni retirement: An unmatched legacy

“One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni’s three ICC trophies. I don’t think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that! I think, whether it the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup,’ Gambhir said on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

“I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that’s going to stay forever! I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don’t think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni’s going to be there to stay forever!”



Also read: ‘MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Ajit Agarkar

Dhoni, however, will continue to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played from September 19 in the UAE.

Having retired from Test cricket in December of 2014 with 4876 runs from 90 matches, Dhoni carried on playing ODIs and T20Is. With 10,733 runs, Dhoni is fifth in the list of India’s all-time run-scorers in ODI behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. His overall Indian numbers are staggering: 538 matches, 17,266 runs, 16 centuries, 108 fifties, 359 sixes, 829 dismissals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s loss may become India’s gain in shifting supply chains
Aug 17, 2020 07:10 IST
Odisha woman booked on charges of beating 15-month-old son, mother-in-law as video goes viral
Aug 17, 2020 07:07 IST
Covid-19 LIVE updates: South Korea warns of mass infection
Aug 17, 2020 07:04 IST
Britain encourages at-risk groups to sign up for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Aug 17, 2020 07:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.