‘I can bet’: Gautam Gambhir names one MS Dhoni record that is going to stay forever

MS Dhoni officially brought his international career to an end with a video post on Instagram on Saturday. He last played a match for Team India at the 2019 World Cup semifinal in a losing effort against New Zealand. The speculations were rife regarding his cricket future and it intensified further when the T20 World Cup was postponed. And on Independence Day, Dhoni put those rumours to rest as he officially decided that he is hanging up his boots.

Reactions have been pouring in after the announcement with people from all walks of life lauding his contribution to the game. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also lavished praise on the career MS Dhoni has had. He said that Dhoni’s record of winning three ICC trophies is not going to be broken.

MS Dhoni retirement: An unmatched legacy

“One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni’s three ICC trophies. I don’t think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that! I think, whether it the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup,’ Gambhir said on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

“I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that’s going to stay forever! I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don’t think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni’s going to be there to stay forever!”

Dhoni, however, will continue to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played from September 19 in the UAE.

Having retired from Test cricket in December of 2014 with 4876 runs from 90 matches, Dhoni carried on playing ODIs and T20Is. With 10,733 runs, Dhoni is fifth in the list of India’s all-time run-scorers in ODI behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. His overall Indian numbers are staggering: 538 matches, 17,266 runs, 16 centuries, 108 fifties, 359 sixes, 829 dismissals.