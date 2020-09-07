I can get the disease but I know I can fight it: Shikhar Dhawan ahead of IPL 2020

India opener Shikhar Dhawan who his ply his trade for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 said he has full faith in his body to overcome the deadly virus even if he gets infected by Covid-19. Replying to a query on whether he ever feared of not returning to playing cricket owing to the pandemic, Dhawan said: “I have full faith in my body, was never apprehensive about playing. I know I can still get the disease but I can fight it.”

The left-hander, however, added that all players are strictly following the guidelines set by BCCI and the respective franchises. “But we are definitely following the safety guidelines, we have undergone the Covid test almost 8-9 times,” Dhawan said.

The Delhi Capitals opener commended the BCCI for hosting a tournament like IPL during these tough times. “We have to keep wearing a specific badge, our movements are restricted. It’s a huge thing that the BCCI is able to organise the tournament in this situation.”

Dhawan was also asked about the pros and cons of playing the IPL in the current scenario. “The advantage of less travelling is that the body will tire less, the recovery will be good. But when a player is faring well or doing badly there will be no outlet as he is not allowed to go outside and divert his mind. We have to be mentally very strong,” Dhawan added.

When asked about Delhi Capitals’ chances this IPL, Dhawan sounded optimistic. “It’s important we bond together and create that energy. We have a very balanced side and confident we will take the cup,” he said.

Dhawan said Shreyas Iyer has been leading the team very well. He also said the inclusion of experienced India players Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin will strengthen the outfit. “Shreyas led the team pretty well last year, this time Ajinkya has come in, Ashwin has come in, they are quite experienced players and I am sure they are going to share their insights,” he said.

Due to fewer venues and pitches, Dhawan said the wickets might develop wear and tear sooner rather than later, which will benefit the spinners. “We have Ashwin, Sandeep, Amit Mishra and Axar (Patel). We bat deep and their experience is a huge advantage for us, but the whole team has to play well to win the tournament,” he said.

