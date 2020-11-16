‘I cannot include David Warner’: Irfan Pathan names his IPL 2020 team of the season, names surprise pick as captain

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw a lot of impactful performances with players trying to give their best to get their teams to win the title. The likes of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner were the usual suspects to star with the bat while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada fought hard for the Purple Cap. There were some surprise additions also as youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tewatia impressed everyone with their performance in IPL 2020.

With so many options, it was hard to pick a team of 11 from IPL 2020. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan decided to name his team of the tournament. He picked KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as the openers of the side while leaving out David Warner. Pathan also named Suryakumar Yadav as the no.3 batsman of his side. The middle-order would be marshalled by AB de Villiers.

“KL Rahul for sure and along with him Shikhar Dhawan. I cannot include David Warner as we can have only 4 overseas players,” Pathan said during a chat show on Star Sports.

Pathan named a surprise pick as the captain of the side. Pathan chose Kieron Pollard as the captain due to his ‘three-dimensional’ abilities.

“I will have Kieron Pollard to bat at No.5, and he will also be the captain of my team. I had the option of Hardik, but he is not bowling and Pollard will give me the bowling as well as captaincy. He is an amazing fielder, so I will get a three-dimensional player,” said Pathan.

Pathan picked Bumrah, Rabada, and Shami to take care of the pace department while Rahul Tewatia and Chahal were picked as the spinners.

Pathan’s IPL 2020 team of the season

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard (c), Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.