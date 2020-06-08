Sections
Home / Cricket / I challenge Ben Stokes to dismiss MS Dhoni: Sreesanth reacts to England all-rounder’s claims

I challenge Ben Stokes to dismiss MS Dhoni: Sreesanth reacts to England all-rounder’s claims

Sreesanth, who has won two World Cups under Dhoni, has warned Stokes regarding his comments, claiming the former India captain is not one to forget.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ben Stokes batting against India during an ODI series. (Getty Images)

Fast bowler S Sreesanth has not taken too kindly to Ben Stokes’ remark about MS Dhoni in regard to India’s World Cup match against England last year. In his book, ‘On Fire,’ the England allrounder had mentioned there was ‘little or no intent ‘ from Dhoni during India’s chase of 338 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Sreesanth, who has won two World Cups under Dhoni, has warned Stokes regarding his comments, claiming the former India captain is not one to forget.

“I hope Ben Stokes wishes he never plays against Dhoni, because he (Dhoni) doesn’t forget anything,” Sreesanth said during an Instagram Live. “I wish Stokes all the best because if during the IPL or an India-England match, him and Dhoni cross paths again, whatever the one or two million Stokes has been getting, it’ll all go away. Dhoni may even end his career.”

Sreesanth, whose ban – due to his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal – ends in September, challenged Stokes, the second-ranked ICC ODI allrounder – to dismiss Dhoni in a match and fancied the idea of one day bowling to the England all-rounder.



“I openly challenge Stokes to dismiss Dhoni, irrespective of whether he’s the No. 1 allrounder in the world. Ben Stokes, you’ve been playing for the last four to five years and since I wasn’t playing, I am really looking forward to bowl to you brother. Just to give an answer to what you said about Dhoni.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi HC seeks police response on Tharoor’s plea to keep wife’s Twitter account, tweets
Jun 08, 2020 16:24 IST
Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Watch her 10 funniest TikTok videos
Jun 08, 2020 16:23 IST
I challenge Ben Stokes to dismiss MS Dhoni: Sreesanth
Jun 08, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Jun 08, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.