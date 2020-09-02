‘I correct my bowling looking at Warne’s videos’: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Indian chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has time and again spoken about the influence of former Australian spin legend Shane Warne in his career. The bowler, who will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders’ spin charge along with Sunil Narine in the upcoming IPL has confessed that he still corrects his bowling by looking at Warne’s videos.

“I have troubled my coach a lot but even now I correct my bowling looking at Warne’s videos,” Kuldeep said in the latest episode of Knights Unplugged for the KKR website.

He had in an interview to Hindustan Times earlier spoken about his special relationship with Warne.

“I watched him bowl in the 2005 Ashes series and from that day I wanted to become a bowler like him. He became my idol. I met him for the first time in Pune when we played a Test match against Australia. We spoke about a lot of things and when I went to Australia he helped me with a lot of tips. Ravi (Shastri) sir and Bharat Arun sir helped me understand what Warne was trying to convey to me. Every morning he came up with new ideas and helped me become stronger mentally and in terms of cricket skills. He is very close to me now and we chat on WhatsApp regularly,” Kuldeep had said.

Kuldeep has picked up 39 wickets in 40 IPL matches for KKR. He would look to make amends for a poor season in 2019 when he picked just 4 wickets from 9 matches.