Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / ‘I feel he will be a good captain:’ Aakash Chopra picks player who can succeed Virat Kohli as next India skipper

‘I feel he will be a good captain:’ Aakash Chopra picks player who can succeed Virat Kohli as next India skipper

IPL 2020: Chopra feels the promising batsman can be the man to lead India post Virat Kohli’s captaincy, with the IPL certain to test his leadership skills.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Indian cricket team in a team huddle. (Getty Images)

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul could be the ideal successor to Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team but for that it will be important to see how the batsman performs as captain of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

With previous year’s captain R Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals, Rahul has been appointed the man in charge, and the coming season will prove whether he has what it takes to be the captain of the Indian team when the time comes.

Also Read | Are Mumbai Indians ready for an encore?

I have hope that his captaincy will be good. Actually, we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses. If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore,” Chopra said while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Also Read | Trent Boult explains the biggest challenge of playing IPL in UAE



India resort to Rohit Sharma as Kohli’s replacement whenever the captain is out injured or offered a break. But it cannot be the solution going forward. Indian cricket has over the years groomed its next captain in line – like MS Dhoni did with Virat Kohli. Surprisingly, with so many chop and changes, not too many options come to mind when you think of the next in line. Chopra feels Rahul, 28, might be the man to lead India post Kohli’s captaincy, with the IPL certain to test his leadership skills.



“As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line,” Chopra said.

“So, this IPL will show us how KL Rahul will be like a captain but I feel, the manner in which I have seen him play and his temperament, I feel he will be a good captain.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 16:20 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

Prashant Bhushan deposits Rs 1, files review petition against
Sep 14, 2020 17:32 IST
Riddhima’s husband counts down to her birthday with rare throwback photo
Sep 14, 2020 17:22 IST
‘I feel he will be a good captain:’ Chopra picks player to succeed Kohli
Sep 14, 2020 17:14 IST
Sports Minister lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Ladakh
Sep 14, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.