‘I feel he will be a good captain:’ Aakash Chopra picks player who can succeed Virat Kohli as next India skipper

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul could be the ideal successor to Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team but for that it will be important to see how the batsman performs as captain of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

With previous year’s captain R Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals, Rahul has been appointed the man in charge, and the coming season will prove whether he has what it takes to be the captain of the Indian team when the time comes.

“I have hope that his captaincy will be good. Actually, we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses. If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore,” Chopra said while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

India resort to Rohit Sharma as Kohli’s replacement whenever the captain is out injured or offered a break. But it cannot be the solution going forward. Indian cricket has over the years groomed its next captain in line – like MS Dhoni did with Virat Kohli. Surprisingly, with so many chop and changes, not too many options come to mind when you think of the next in line. Chopra feels Rahul, 28, might be the man to lead India post Kohli’s captaincy, with the IPL certain to test his leadership skills.

“As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line,” Chopra said.

“So, this IPL will show us how KL Rahul will be like a captain but I feel, the manner in which I have seen him play and his temperament, I feel he will be a good captain.”