Sections
Home / Cricket / I feel like I could still play: Liam Plunkett

I feel like I could still play: Liam Plunkett

“I feel like I’ve got over not being picked now and I’m in a different place. What they said to me over the winter -- after I found out online that I wasn’t in the South Africa squad -- was that they were going down a different route, a younger route,” said Plunkett.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:17 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

England's Liam Plunkett (Action Images via Reuters)

England cricketer Liam Plunkett still believes he is one of the best fast-bowlers in the country despite not getting picked in the 55-member training group recently.

Plunkett, who picked up three wickets in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand, stated not much has changed since last year and he can still do the job for the country on international level.

“I feel like I’ve got over not being picked now and I’m in a different place. What they said to me over the winter -- after I found out online that I wasn’t in the South Africa squad -- was that they were going down a different route, a younger route,” Plunkett was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“I still consider myself to be in the best one-day team in the country. I feel like I could still play. The World Cup was last year and nothing’s changed too much since then.”



Also Read | Yousuf told father ‘pray I’m not dismissed by your son’: Irfan on hat-trick

The pacer also revealed he would be open to play for USA in the future. For that to happen, Plunkett will have to serve a necessary three-year residency period in the country to meet the eligibility criteria.

“It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show. “My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US.

“I’m English and I’ll always be an Englishman, but if I’m still fit and there’s an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?

“If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST
Boycott will make China pay heavily for provoking India: Sonam Wangchuk
Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.