Sections
Home / Cricket / I had gone into survival mode, could’ve been more free-flowing: Joe Denly

I had gone into survival mode, could’ve been more free-flowing: Joe Denly

Denly said he was “absolutely gutted” after being dropped from the second and third Tests against the West Indies but says it was a “fair decision” triggered by his own failure to cement his place in England’s top-order.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

England's Joe Denly (REUTERS)

Axed from England’s Test squad due to his poor show, England batsman Joe Denly says he went into “survival mode” after not being able to produce big scores and could have adopted a more “free-flowing” approach to his batting.

Denly, who made his debut last year, averages 29.53 in 15 Tests and has failed to capitalise on good starts. His highest score of 94 came against Australia in 2019.

He had scored just 18 and 29 in the opening Test against West Indies and was replaced by skipper Joe Root when he returned in the second Test after attending the birth of his child. He also missed out of the ODI series against Ireland after suffering a back spasm in training.

“As I played more games and those big scores weren’t coming, I may have gone into survival mode as opposed to expressing myself and playing the way I know I can,” he told Evening Standard.



“Looking back I could have been a bit more free-flowing and taken it to the bowlers a bit more. I probably got caught up in batting time, not scoring runs, and that built up a bit too much pressure on myself. Before you know it, you’re back in the shed.”

Denly said he was “absolutely gutted” after being dropped from the second and third Tests against the West Indies but says it was a “fair decision” triggered by his own failure to cement his place in England’s top-order.

“Absolutely gutted, disappointed,” he said about being left out of the Test side.

“But it was a fair decision. I had opportunities to get big scores and looking back that’s the most frustrating thing. “I haven’t been able to capitalise and get three or four big hundreds and really make that No3 spot my own. I always felt comfortable, never out of my depth. It’s frustration with myself.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court orders status quo on Faridkot royal property worth ₹20,000 crore
Aug 13, 2020 17:04 IST
Maharashtra: Three more policemen die of Covid-19, toll rises to 124
Aug 13, 2020 17:02 IST
Stone crushing unit owner in Telangana ties 15-year-old boy, thrashes him for skipping work
Aug 13, 2020 17:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Never disputed Ashok Gehlot’s leadership, says Vishvendra Singh and all the latest news
Aug 13, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.