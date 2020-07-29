‘I had tears in my eyes’: When KKR’s Andre Russell smashed 49* in 19 balls in IPL 2019 against SRH

The IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw an unbelievable finish when Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 in 19 balls to help his side to an unexpected win. SRH had the match in their grasp as KKR were reeling at 129/4 in 17 overs. With 52 runs needed to win in 18 balls, it seemed KKR had a mountain to climb. But Russell combined with Shubman Gill to smash Siddarth Kaul for 19 runs, and then hammered SRH’s best bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 21 runs, reducing KKR’s target to just 13 runs in the final over.

With a couple of sixes from Gill, KKR finished the match in style with two balls still remaining. In a recent interview, KKR CEO Venky Mysore recalled how Russell became emotional after his innings because of how the crowd was reacting to his shots.

“I think it’s safe to say that it’ll be very different. In the IPL, the players will experience no crowds for the first time,” Mysore told Sportskeeda in a Facebook live interview when he was asked about IPL 2020 being played amid closed doors.

“Last year, we were playing a game against Sunrisers and it was an impossible situation. One of the best death bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling and he (Andre Russell) went in,” Mysore recalled.

“It was Andre Russell’s day and he took him apart. There was one shot he played to a slowish ball outside off-stump. He could barely reach it but he hit it for six. I asked him after the game what that shot was,” he added.

“He said, ‘Man, I don’t know. When I’m playing like that, the crowd gets me going. After I hit that shot, the way the crowd reacted, I had goosebumps and tears in my eyes’. This is the impact the crowd has on the players,” the KKR CEO further said.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 and is set to be played in the UAE this year. The IPL Governing Council will conduct a meeting this Sunday in which the official schedule of the tournament is expected to be decided.