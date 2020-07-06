Sections
Home / Cricket / 'I hated him': Nasser Hussain recalls how Sourav Ganguly used to make him wait for toss 'every single time'

Steve Waugh had complained that Ganguly usually used to make him wait for the toss and former England skipper Nasser Hussain echoed those thoughts.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain at the start of the 2002 Natwest Tri-Series. (Getty Images)

Sourav Ganguly is credited for changing the face of Indian cricket. Ganguly is one of India’ greatest captains of all time having guiding his country to several tournament wins while giving a chance to many youngsters, who later became legends of Indian cricket. Ganguly was a feisty captain and was famously known to be competitive against opposition and their skippers.

However, Ganguly was also notorious for not being punctual. Steve Waugh had complained that Ganguly usually used to make him wait for the toss and former England skipper Nasser Hussain echoed those thoughts.

Also Read | Had many meetings just to discuss how to get Sachin Tendulkar out: Nasser Hussain

“Sourav’s like that. When I played against Sourav, I hated him, he used to make me wait for the toss every single time and I’ll be like, Ganguly, it’s 10.30, we have to toss,” Hussain said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

“But now I work with him for the last decade on commentary, he’s such a nice, calm, he’s still late for his commentary stints, but he is a lovely bloke. And that’s the way cricketers should be. When you play with him or against him, you don’t like him and when you meet up with him later in life, they’re nice people.”



Also Read | Before Ganguly India were a ‘nice’ side: Hussain on Dada’s impact

Besides Ganguly, Hussain also talked about Sachin Tendulkar. Hussain revealed that the team management had several meetings just to discuss a strategy to dismiss Tendulkar before facing India. Hussain, while hailing the legend, said that Tendulkar had a magnificent technique.

“Overall, when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique. When I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out,” Hussain recalled while speaking to Ian Bishop and Elma Smit in the latest episode of ICC podcast titled ‘Cricket Inside Out’.

