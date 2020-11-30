Sections
‘I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket’: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravindra Jadeja

Sanjay Manjrekar talked about his selection thought process and explained that he does not have a problem with Jadeja. But he maintained that he does not prefer ‘his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket’..

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 08:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Flle image of Sanjay Manjrekar. (File)

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was embroiled in a controversy over his ‘bits and pieces’ remarks towards Ravindra Jadeja. The comment had not gone down well with the Indian allrounder, who took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Now, more than one year after the incident, Manjrekar was again asked about Jadeja and his removal from BCCI’s panel of commentators. The former India batsman talked about his selection thought process and explained that he does not have a problem with Jadeja. But he maintained that he does not prefer ‘his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket’.

Also read: ‘If India beat Australia in Australia’s own backyard without Virat Kohli, they can celebrate for a year,’ says Michael Clarke

“Not many people know that I have been removed earlier as well. It was something I tweeted. It’s not easy, of course, but in many, I have become thick-skinned about such things,” Manjrekar told The Hindu.

“My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learned over the years: if you have specialists who can walk-in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players. I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket,” Manjrekar said.

“Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusory value to the team. Of course, I have always rated Jadeja highly in the Test format,” the cricketer-turned-commentator further added.

Meanwhile, Jadeja struck two sixes and a four in 11 balls to register 24 runs in 11 balls during India’s 390-run chase against Australia in the 2nd ODI on Sunday in Sydney. But he was dismissed by Pat Cummins, and India eventually lost the match by 51 runs.

